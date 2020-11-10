1/1
Janet CARR
1936 - 2020
CARR, Janet Ilene

Janet Ilene Carr, 84, of Springfield, passed away November 6, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born August 3, 1936, in Catawba, daughter of Charles and Lucille (Ballard) Litzenberg. Janet had worked at several area businesses,

including R&M Materials, Glenn Blair Tax Service, Bosca, Fashion Fair, and Dr. Garringer. She enjoyed gardening,

sewing, and crafting. Survivors include children, Diana

Edwards, Cynthia (Butch) Miller, Tammy (John) Troller; stepchildren, Robert Carr and Sharon (Marvin) Amburgey; daughter-in-law, Crystal Carr; son-in-law, Jerry Witt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger William Carr; son, Billy Carr; stepdaughter, Sandy Witt; brother, Lloyd Gail Litzenberg; an infant brother; and her parents. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at McConkey

Cemetery with Pastor Barney Riffle officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
McConkey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
