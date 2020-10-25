1/
Janet COMER
COMER (Lehman), Janet L.

Janet L. Comer (Lehman), passed away at home on October 20 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Lehman. Janet is survived by her husband, Maurice (Moe); sons, Scott, Thomas (Sandra), and David; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Glenn Young of Akron,OH; grandchildren, Tommy Comer and Lauren

Comer Harris (Ryan); nieces and nephews. A graduate of Fairview High School she was awarded special recognition for her outstanding service to band, orchestra, girls glee club and choir, and won a state music award. Janet received a top-honors diploma from the Speedwriting Institute of Miami-Jacobs School before going to work at L.M. Berry & Co., then as an elementary school secretary for Dayton Public Schools. No services. Private interment.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
