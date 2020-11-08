1/1
Janet CRAVES
CRAVES (Smith),

Janet Darlene

Janet Darlene (Smith) Craves, age 77 of Lewis Center, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Arbors of Delaware. She was born on July 3, 1943, in West Point, Mississippi, the daughter of Lyle James & Vivian Mary (Etcheson) Smith.

She is survived by her children Jennifer (Jeff) Euton, Billy (Heather) Craves and

Christopher Craves; grandchildren Tyler Euton, Savannah Euton, Kailyn Randolph, Madison Randolph, Kaylee Craves and Chase Craves; and a brother Craig Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Matthew Craves and 2 brothers Freeman and Jerry Smith.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
