DETRICH, Janet Davis Janet Davis Detrich, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, 87, went to her Heavenly home on Aug 27, 2020, to join her husband Earl, parents and other loved ones. Loving, fun, and forever giving she took life as it came, asked for little, and gave much. She and Earl both spent their lives helping others, especially those who were less fortunate. Born in Huron, Ohio in March 1933, Janet graduated from Huron High School and then St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio in 1954. She met her husband Earl in 7th grade, and they married in 1955. They moved to Springfield, Ohio in 1960, where they raised five children and lived for over 50 years. They joined First Lutheran Church in 1962 and were lifetime members. Jan worked as a Registered Nurse in several hospitals from 1955-1972, then at IH/ Navistar from 1972 until her retirement in 1996. Jan loved nursing- she kept up with continuing education long after retirement and others still sought her medical advice even in her 80's. Jan had a huge heart and was generous with her time, including many decades of philanthropic and volunteer work. Jan loved seeing the world and enjoyed her travels to Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska and many parts of the United States, but she particularly enjoyed her trips back "home" to Lake Erie each summer, her true happy place. Janet five children, more important to her than anything in this world and left to cherish her memory are Cindy Burell (Chip), Dr. Dan Detrich (Diane), Susan Asebrook (Albert), Beth Detrich, and Tena Pace (Jeff). She adored her ten grandchildren Christena Burell, Jennifer Smith (Alvin III), Jonathan Detrich (Amanda), Eleanor Smith (Richard), Elliott Detrich, Matthew Bowman, Maddie Asebrook, Andrew Asebrook (Olivia), Gillian Pace and Will Pace, and her great grandchildren Alvin Smith IV, Cosette Smith, and Millie Detrich. She is also survived by her sister Jean Davis Howard, two nephews and three nieces. Janet was preceded in death by Earl, her husband of 58 years, her beloved Mother Gladys Wahlers Parman, and Fathers Jay Davis and Raymond Parman. Our family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, and healthcare workers in Springfield and Cincinnati who cared for Mom, especially during the past several years at The Seasons and at Kenwood Terrace Cincinnati, including her aide Zipporah Walker. Long ago, when asked what she would most want to be remembered for, Mom answered, "Simply that I made a difference while I was here on earth." She leaves behind many people whose lives were improved or changed by her love, her help, her care and her special qualities. She will be greatly missed but will eternally live on in our hearts. Janet's body was donated to Wright State University School of Medicine for research, as per her wish. There will be an internment and celebration of her life held at a later date. We would love to celebrate Mom with a service and a party full of love, laughs, memories, and lots of flowers. But that celebration will have to wait. In the meantime, please take some time to reach out to those confined in a facility or nursing home and send notes, cards, drawings, flowers, etc. She also asked us all to be kind and help others. Expressions of sympathy in her memory can go to First Lutheran Church Springfield, Ohio or to The Springfield Foundation (designate Arts Council, Food Banks, or School of Nursing scholarship).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store