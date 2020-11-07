93 of Springfield passed away November 3, 2020, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio,January 30, 1927, the daughter of John and Myrtle Helms and the sister of Robert Bethard Helms. Janet was a 1945graduate of Springfield High School and earned her BS from Wittenberg University. She was a retired elementary teacher with Springfield City Schools with over 30 years of service.Janet was a life-long member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the senior choir for 78 continuous years; she directed both the junior and senior choirs as a young woman and several times during her later years while also starting the first Northminster handbell choir. Third only to faith and family, music was a vital part of Janet's entire life. She took flute, piano and tap-dancing lessons as a child. As a high school sophomore, she continually lobbied for girls to be allowed membership into the Springfield High SchoolMarching Band and ultimately was successful in being the first female member (with permission to play from the bleachers - no marching though!) Janet was also one of the first flutists in the early days of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She was also a member of the renowned Gem City Sweet AdelineChorus for 13 years, travelling and performing throughout the United States and winning first place in the internationalcompetitions of 1985 in Kansas City and 1991 in San Antonio. Janet's later years included membership in the Vintage Voices Chorus of Springfield Senior Services which she also found very rewarding. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George William Koerner; husband Judge Lewis W. Digel and son Robert Helms Digel. Survivors include herchildren John (Marisa) Digel and Sarah (Evan) Miller;daughter-in-law Kerry Digel; grandchildren Robert (Emily) Digel, Nicholas (Kellie) Digel, Matthew (Verity) Digel, Dylan Digel, Korinne Digel, Aaron Miller, Audra Miller; andgreat-grandchildren Madeleine, Zoe, Eli, and Ivy. Privatefamily services will be held at Northminster Church.RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has beenentrusted with the final arrangements. A public memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorialcontributions may be made to the music department of Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



