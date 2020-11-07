1/1
Janet DIGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIGEL, Janet C.

93 of Springfield passed away November 3, 2020, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio,

January 30, 1927, the daughter of John and Myrtle Helms and the sister of Robert Bethard Helms. Janet was a 1945

graduate of Springfield High School and earned her BS from Wittenberg University. She was a retired elementary teacher with Springfield City Schools with over 30 years of service.

Janet was a life-long member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she sang in the senior choir for 78 continuous years; she directed both the junior and senior choirs as a young woman and several times during her later years while also starting the first Northminster handbell choir. Third only to faith and family, music was a vital part of Janet's entire life. She took flute, piano and tap-dancing lessons as a child. As a high school sophomore, she continually lobbied for girls to be allowed membership into the Springfield High School

Marching Band and ultimately was successful in being the first female member (with permission to play from the bleachers - no marching though!) Janet was also one of the first flutists in the early days of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She was also a member of the renowned Gem City Sweet Adeline

Chorus for 13 years, travelling and performing throughout the United States and winning first place in the international

competitions of 1985 in Kansas City and 1991 in San Antonio. Janet's later years included membership in the Vintage Voices Chorus of Springfield Senior Services which she also found very rewarding. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George William Koerner; husband Judge Lewis W. Digel and son Robert Helms Digel. Survivors include her

children John (Marisa) Digel and Sarah (Evan) Miller;

daughter-in-law Kerry Digel; grandchildren Robert (Emily) Digel, Nicholas (Kellie) Digel, Matthew (Verity) Digel, Dylan Digel, Korinne Digel, Aaron Miller, Audra Miller; and

great-grandchildren Madeleine, Zoe, Eli, and Ivy. Private

family services will be held at Northminster Church.

RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been

entrusted with the final arrangements. A public memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorial

contributions may be made to the music department of Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved