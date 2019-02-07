|
DONTHNIER, Janet L. Age 74, formerly of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Heartland of Centerville, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold. She was an STNA at Brookhaven for over 10 years. Her faith in Christ was a significant part of her life. Janet is survived by daughters, Kris (Rick) Berry, Lori (Adam) Eikenberry, Amanda (Michael) Ady; son, Steve (Shalissa) Donthnier; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Forest & Frank Rivers, Don Stayrook; sisters, Joyce Foster & Wanda DeCarlo and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Sat. Feb. 9 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be 10-11 AM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019