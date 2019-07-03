Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
EBY (Stauffer), Janet Louise Age 103 of Madison Twp., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was a graduate of Madison Twp. Schools and Miami Jacobs College. She was a member of the Trotwood Church of the Brethren, Past Matron of Brookville Eastern Star # 526, past member of Soroptimist International of Dayton, Charter member of Trotwood Garden Club and Trotwood Women's Club. Janet worked at Guild and Landis Insurance and worked independently with her son at Eby Associates Insurance. Preceded in death by her husband Donald in 1966, 3 brothers Owen, Delbert and Dr. Paul Stauffer 2 sisters Dorothy Vaniman, Miriam Conklin. Survived by daughters Sherry (Gordon) Edwards, Donna (Robert) Hole, sons Boyd (Karen) Eby and Bruce (Amy) Eby, 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by services at 12 noon by Rev. David Snowdon. Interment Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio in Janet's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 3, 2019
