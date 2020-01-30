|
|
EMANUEL, Janet Ann 84, of Medway, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 28. 2020. She was born October 13, 1935 in Columbus the daughter of the late Clarence & Helen (Rawn) Busey. She is survived by a son, Mark (Diana) Emanuel; granddaughters Shawna and Sarai; and great grandson Max. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Emanuel, and son Todd. She was a ferocious crossword puzzle solver, a dangerous rummy player, and a great mom who will be missed by all whose lives she touched. A gathering will be 11-12 noon Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Peace, Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020