Janet FOURMAN
FOURMAN, Janet Age 84, of Troy, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Delphine Johns and sister, Judy (Larry) Miller. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Beverly "Bevo" Fourman; children, Timothy (Jenny Strausbaugh) Fourman and Jennifer (Carl) Krauskopf; four grandchildren, Josh Knick, Josiah (Jessica) Fourman, Alec (Tabea) Fourman, and Katelyn (Trevor) Coomes; four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Raylan, Addison, and Kaden; siblings, Everett (Janet Jean) Johns, Susan (Darrell) Corell, and Barbara (Robert) Schleicher. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. on Wed., August 5, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wed. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
