FULTZ, Janet M. 76, of New Carlisle, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born March 30, 1943 in Kenton, OH, the daughter of the late Reed and Augusta Armentrout. Janet was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended the New Carlisle Library Book Club when her health would allow. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting many different things for her family and friends. Janet loved to travel to Florida and to visit her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, George W. Fultz, Sr.; her sons George W. (Michele) Fultz, Jr. and Nathan G. (Amanda) Fultz; brothers Tim (Janet) Armentrout and Jim (Kaye) Armentrout; sisters Julia Cook, Jo (Dwayne) Bradley and Sally (John) Brugler; grandchildren Rebekah (Michael) Thomas, Joshua Fultz, John Fultz, Jacob Fultz, Grady Fultz, Gracie Fultz, Casey Fultz, Maya Fultz, Jack Renner and Brendel Stradler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-8 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Burial will be in Zanesfield Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 16, 2019