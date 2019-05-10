HABASH, Janet M. Age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Janet was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very loving and religious individual who always led her family in the right direction. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Issa Saleem Habash; and her son Saleem Habash. She is survived by her sons Sami, Elias, George, and Miltiadi Habash; daughters, Nadia Paker and Fadia Kassis; 16 grandchildren and numerous extended family. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm at Routsong Funerals Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, on Monday, May 13, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, 45405. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's for the excellent care that they provided Janet. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary