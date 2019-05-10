Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Habash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Habash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Habash Obituary
HABASH, Janet M. Age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Janet was a great wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very loving and religious individual who always led her family in the right direction. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Issa Saleem Habash; and her son Saleem Habash. She is survived by her sons Sami, Elias, George, and Miltiadi Habash; daughters, Nadia Paker and Fadia Kassis; 16 grandchildren and numerous extended family. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm at Routsong Funerals Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, 45429, on Monday, May 13, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, 45405. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's for the excellent care that they provided Janet. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now