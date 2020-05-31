HENMAN, Janet P. 82, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born February 7, 1938 in Bellefontaine, Ohio the daughter of the late Luther & Rosa (Metcalf) Hurley. She retired after 42 years of service from Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Don Henman; a son, Fred (Myra) Henman; four grandchildren, Dallas, Hannah, Rachel & Nathan; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Gwen Henman; great granddaughter, Morgan Quigley; seven brothers & sisters. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.