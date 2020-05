HENMAN, Janet P. 82, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born February 7, 1938 in Bellefontaine, Ohio the daughter of the late Luther & Rosa (Metcalf) Hurley. She retired after 42 years of service from Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Don Henman; a son, Fred (Myra) Henman; four grandchildren, Dallas, Hannah, Rachel & Nathan; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Gwen Henman; great granddaughter, Morgan Quigley; seven brothers & sisters. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com