HOSKET, Janet M. 89, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born December 25, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul Ballentine & Mae (Davis) Shoup. She was a member of the Grange and was a lifetime member of the Sulphur Grove Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Jean McFarland, Jack W. Hosket, Jennifer & Joe Snyder; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Hosket. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020