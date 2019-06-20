Home

JONES (Harris), Janet V. 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, January 17, 2015 in St. Clair Township, Michigan. She was born April 7, 1919 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harley and Hazel (Fantz) Harris. She is survived by a son, Garth (Marjorie Herman) Jones; a daughter, Deborah L. (Jones) Messenger; three grandchildren, Julie (Jones) Grewe Scott Jones, and Mark Jones; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Jones; a daughter, Marion Kay; three sisters; two brothers; and an adopted brother and sister. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Glen Haven Cemetery, New Carlisle, Ohio.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 20, 2019
