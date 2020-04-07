|
|
JONES, Janet M. 74, passed away at Grandview Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 12, 1945, to Florence G. and Wilbert H. Johnson. Janet attended Northridge High School, graduating in 1963. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Forrest Jones, son JR Jones and daughter-in-law Christa K. Jones, daughter Catherine Jones, all of Tipp City, OH, and one brother, Webb (Bonnie) Johnson of Dayton, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and one sister, Laura E Green. There will be a private graveside service held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020