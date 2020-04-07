Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet JONES


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet JONES Obituary
JONES, Janet M. 74, passed away at Grandview Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 12, 1945, to Florence G. and Wilbert H. Johnson. Janet attended Northridge High School, graduating in 1963. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Forrest Jones, son JR Jones and daughter-in-law Christa K. Jones, daughter Catherine Jones, all of Tipp City, OH, and one brother, Webb (Bonnie) Johnson of Dayton, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and one sister, Laura E Green. There will be a private graveside service held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -