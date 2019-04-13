|
KEATON, Janet Age 81, of Springboro, OH passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019. Janet was born June 26, 1937 to Gladys Virginia (Gillen) Murray and Robert Murray. She was formerly employed with Springboro IGA and retired from Kroger's and Springboro School District as a bus driver. Janet is survived by; son Robert Nelson Keaton; son Danny M. Keaton; and daughter Tamara Ellen Stewart; sister Nancy Kleinhenn, sister Roberta Sue Knisley and sister Virginia Darlene Murray; grandsons Wesley Keaton, Dustin Keaton, Matthew Keaton, Anthony Keaton, Justin Keaton, Michael Robert Sexten and Kyle Dylan Jablonski; and numerous great grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Keaton; father Robert Murray and mother Gladys Virginia Murray; and sister Rhonda Faye Ross. Visitation will be at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH for Janet on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Boyd officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Keaton family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019