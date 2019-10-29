|
|
KELLOGG, Janet D. 78, of South Charleston, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Dayspring of Miami Valley in Fairborn. She was born June 27, 1941 in Pulaski County, Kentucky the daughter of George, Sr. and Dorothy (Martin) Selvidge. Janet was of the Methodist faith. She was well read and loved to travel having spent a lot of time in Thailand. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Kellogg, a stepson Mike Kellogg and a brother, Butch Selvidge. Survivors include two siblings, Sharon (Ray) Hickenbottom, Morrison, TN and George (Rusty) Selvidge, Jr., Altus, OK; two step daughters, Linda (John) Kennedy and Lori (Butch) Schira; three step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; six nephews; four nieces; several cousins, great nieces and nephews and special friends, Donnie & Flora Dooley. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital, or the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2019