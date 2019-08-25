|
|
KELSO (Cooper), Janet Rae Age 88, passed away peacefully at her residence in Dallas, TX where she had lived since October, 2018. She was born on April 12, 1931 in Dayton, OH and spent most of her life in the Dayton area. She graduated from Wilbur Wright HS. Janet met the love of her life, Harold G. Kelso, in March, 1947 at the Sohio gas station in Belmont. They married on August 12, 1950. As a loving wife, she worked as a secretary to finance his medical education at St. Louis University. Janet became a full-time homemaker to raise her two children in Centerville, OH. She was well known among friends and family for her elegant and sophisticated flair for decorating and entertaining. Janet always decorated her home for all the seasons and holidays and loved to throw a good party. At the same time, she could be found mowing three acres of property on her tractor before the guests arrived. She doted on her three grandchildren and got the most out of them. The grandchildren loved to visit her with the certainty that a great time would always be in store. Janet also stayed busy with being a Blue Bird/Campfire Girl leader, Cub Scout mom, Centerville School volunteer, Women's Medical Auxiliary volunteer, and selecting and purchasing items for the Kettering Hospital gift cart program. She loved to shop and was a hall of fame bargain finder. Janet was also a founding member of the Country Corner Garden Club in Centerville. She loved their many civic projects, especially decorating for Christmas at Benham's Grove in Centerville. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Leonards Assisted Living Community where she lived for six years and Sage Oak Assisted Living in Dallas, TX. Special thanks to Janet's longtime friend and hair stylist, Marc Dotson, for his loyalty and constant support. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold G. Kelso, Jr., her parents, Vanna Cooper and William Cooper, her sisters: Aileen Adams, Arlene Burton, and Imogene Brown. She is survived by her son, Harold G. Kelso lll (Christina) of Cincinnati, OH. Her daughter, Susan K. Johnson (David) of Dallas, TX. Three grandchildren: Brian W. Kelso (Chloe) of Columbus, OH; Luke Johnson of Chicago, IL, and Fallon Johnson of Dallas, TX and her sister, June Cosmos Mower of Clearwater, FL. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery at a date to be announced. If you wish, contributions in Janet's honor may be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019