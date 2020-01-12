|
KELSO (Cooper), Janet Rae Age 88, passed away August 16, 2019 at her residence in Dallas, TX where she had lived since October, 2018. She was born on April 12, 1931 in Dayton, OH. and spent most of her life in the Dayton area. Janet met the love of her life, Harold G. Kelso, in March 1947 at the Sohio gas station in Belmont. They married on August 12, 1950. As a loving wife, she worked as a secretary to finance his medical education at St. Louis University. Janet became a full-time homemaker to raise her two children in Centerville, OH. She was well known among friends and family for her elegant and sophisticated flair for decorating and entertaining. Janet always decorated her home for all the seasons and holidays and loved to throw a good party. At the same time, she could be found mowing three acres of property on her tractor before the guests arrived. She doted on her three grandchildren and got the most out of them. The grandchildren loved to visit her with the certainty that a great time would always be in store. Friends and family may visit beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday January 18 at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020