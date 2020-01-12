Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet KELSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet KELSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet KELSO Obituary
KELSO (Cooper), Janet Rae Age 88, passed away August 16, 2019 at her residence in Dallas, TX where she had lived since October, 2018. She was born on April 12, 1931 in Dayton, OH. and spent most of her life in the Dayton area. Janet met the love of her life, Harold G. Kelso, in March 1947 at the Sohio gas station in Belmont. They married on August 12, 1950. As a loving wife, she worked as a secretary to finance his medical education at St. Louis University. Janet became a full-time homemaker to raise her two children in Centerville, OH. She was well known among friends and family for her elegant and sophisticated flair for decorating and entertaining. Janet always decorated her home for all the seasons and holidays and loved to throw a good party. At the same time, she could be found mowing three acres of property on her tractor before the guests arrived. She doted on her three grandchildren and got the most out of them. The grandchildren loved to visit her with the certainty that a great time would always be in store. Friends and family may visit beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday January 18 at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -