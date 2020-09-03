1/1
Janet KETTERMAN
1939 - 2020
KETTERMAN, Janet Faye "Jan" Janet Faye "Jan" Ketterman, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1939, in Clifton, the daughter of the late George Rumpke and Helen (Ballentine) Clingerman. Jan was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob Ketterman, on April 13, 2019. Jan worked for Perkins Restaurant for over 30 years and was an active member at First Christian Church. Jan was also a member of the Clark County Women's Bowling Hall of Fame, going to car cruise in's, and loved spending time with her grandkids and great- grandchildren. Jan was kind to everyone she met as she greeted folks with her warm smile. She is survived by four sons, Robert L. Jr. "Tyke" (Dianna) Ketterman, Terry Ketterman, Tim Ketterman (fiancé Cindy Fisher) and Rusty (Michelle) Ketterman; nine grandchildren, Heather (Kyle) Shaffer, Daniel (Tiffany) Ketterman, Robert L. Ketterman III (Brittany Green), Stephanie (Billy) West, Douglas (Rachel) Ketterman, Katie (Shawn) Beavin, Dustin Ketterman, Jordan Combs and Paige Combs; twelve great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Brennan, Corrie, Jonah, Henry, Lucy, Mason, Avery, Kinsley, Owen, Kaisley, and soon-to-be Elijah; siblings, Judy Webb, George "Bo" (Carol) Rumpke, Jeannie (Dan) Wallace, Tom (Mary Jane) Rumpke, Robert (Melody) Rumpke; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Nikki. She was also preceded in death by two infant siblings and sister, Jerri Maye Rinker. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 1:00 pm in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd. Friends may call from 11-1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be live streamed through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Private burial will be held on Friday. Online expressions of sympathy and her memorial video may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Christian Church
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Christian Church
