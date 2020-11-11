1/1
Janet LYKINS
1935 - 2020
LYKINS, Janet Sue

Age 85, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter in

Liberty Township. She was born on January 17, 1935, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Myrtle (Harper) Keaton. Janet married Adam E. Lykins in Paintsville, Kentucky, on August 16, 1952, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1981. She had been employed at Miami University for 18 years, retiring in December 1993. She was a member of Liberty Heights Baptist Church. She loved her family, reading, working puzzles and crocheting. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Kaye (Roger) Baker, Liberty Township and Lisa Jo (Tom) Shoupe, Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Sarah Jo (Ben) Dykes, Leah Marie Baker, Audra (Brian) Smith, Emma (Jacob) Lamb and Adam E. Shoupe; great-grandchildren, Ava Belle, Finley, Nora Jo and Simon and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents her

husbands, Adam E. Lykins and Leroy D. Kline, her brother, Paul Keaton and her sisters, Jewell Doyle, Carroll Vanderpool and Ann Watson. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on

Friday, November 13, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Jim Tinch officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are

available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
