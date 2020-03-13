Home

Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Miamisburg Assembly of God Church
501 North Ninth Street,
Miamisburg, OH

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Miamisburg Assembly of God Church
Janet MAURER Obituary
MAURER, Janet L. Age 77 formerly of Miamisburg passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020. Janet was retired from The City of Miamisburg, working in the Finance Department. She was a member of Miamisburg Assembly of God Church, Miamisburg Senior Citizens, Humane Society where she volunteered, Rite To Life and National Wildlife Assoc.. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Ned A. Maurer in 1993. Surviving is her son Jonathan W. and wife Sharon Maurer, 3 grandchildren; Noah Wade, Corie Nicole and Jordan Alexander Maurer. Visitation will be Monday March 16, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 noon at the Miamisburg Assembly of God Church, 501 North Ninth Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will be at 12 noon. Pastor John Swint will be officiating. It was Janet's request that she then be cremated and her ashes buried at The Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please it was Janet's request donations be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020
