Janet MENZER
1936 - 2020
MENZER (Anderson), Janet Emily Age 84, died on August 2, 2020, due to complications from a kidney stone, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Maryland. She was born July 25, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jalmer and Inga Anderson. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Miami University of Ohio, and held a Master's Degree in American History from The Ohio State. She taught English at her alma mater, Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, for one year, after which she worked in a professional capacity for the U.S. Departments of Labor, Defense, and Education. She also worked briefly in a Congressional office and held a part-time position with the Montgomery County Federation of Teachers. She retired in 1999, after completing 17 years with Montgomery County government. In retirement she worked 2 years as office manager for Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. After 34 years in Rockville, she moved to Frederick in 2002, where she became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. A virtual memorial service is planned for later this Fall. She is survived by her three children, David Brian of Indianapolis, Amy Elizabeth of Baltimore, and Steven Richard of Brooklyn, New York; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Burial will be in her family's plot in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Her husband of 50 years, Herman Richard Menzer, Jr., died in February 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD 21703. Janet would also want you to be sure to vote for Joseph Biden for President this November. Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 6, 2020
Dear Amy, David and Steven: My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of sorrow for the passing of your Mom, Janet. She and I had the best of times when we were living on Duke Street with all the other neighbors. Tana and Amy playing together with their Barbie Dolls when young, and Steven and Tommy playing in the street with their bikes or footballs.

Janet and I got to form a great friendship over the years and her kindness, generosity and love will never be forgotten by our family. I miss the old neighborhood and I still keep in touch with Charlotte from time to time.

If you ever want to reach out, just to talk, I can be reached on (302) 737-2553.

Tana and I send our most deepest sympathies to all and will always remember a great, kind, and wonderful person. Rest in peace Janet with God and the angels.

Pat Perry

Patricia Perry
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Janet was a gift to all. My Deepest Sympathy. Rita Jardine
Rita Jardine
Friend
August 4, 2020
Mary and Arnie Hammer fondly remember our dear neighbor of many years in Rockville. Wee send our sincere condolences to her children and family. May she rest in peace.
Mary and Arnie Hammer
Neighbor
