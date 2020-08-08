Dear Amy, David and Steven: My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of sorrow for the passing of your Mom, Janet. She and I had the best of times when we were living on Duke Street with all the other neighbors. Tana and Amy playing together with their Barbie Dolls when young, and Steven and Tommy playing in the street with their bikes or footballs.



Janet and I got to form a great friendship over the years and her kindness, generosity and love will never be forgotten by our family. I miss the old neighborhood and I still keep in touch with Charlotte from time to time.



If you ever want to reach out, just to talk, I can be reached on (302) 737-2553.



Tana and I send our most deepest sympathies to all and will always remember a great, kind, and wonderful person. Rest in peace Janet with God and the angels.



Patricia Perry