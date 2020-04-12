|
|
MOORMAN, Janet M. 85, of Beavercreek OH passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a brief stay at Sion Hospital. Janet was born in Dayton, Ohio August 14, 1934 to parents Francis (Frank) and Jeanette Kronenberger. Janet lived in Dayton, Spring Valley, and resided the last 36 years in Beavercreek, OH. Janet Kronenberger married Donald Moorman in May 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Dayton, OH. Their union produced 6 children, Douglas Moorman (Kathy) Peculiar, MO, Darlene Moorman Beavercreek, OH, Jennifer Spravka Dayton, OH, Patricia Sanson Xenia, OH, Stephen Moorman (Sandi) Xenia, OH and Michael Moorman (Mellisa) Fishers, IN. Janet's loving legacy leaves 15 grandchildren Sean, Tyler, Michele, Nicholas, Nicole, Autumn, Travis, Brittnay, Brandon, Sierra, Soleil, Matt, Megan, Olivia, Emmett and 22 great-grandchildren that she dearly loved. Janet was a stay at home mother most of the time raising six children. Janet worked at Hewitt Soap Company out of high school and at the Third National Bank branch in East-Town. Later in life Don and Janet owned 6 convenience stores in downtown Dayton, OH called "The Smoke Shoppes." Janet was the accountant and primary manager for the company. After Don's death in 1991, Janet took over the company full-time and became sole owner. Janet distinguished herself as a wonderful mother, grandmother and business woman. There was never a time she did not serve her family, and her fun loving spirit will be sorely missed. Preceding her in death were her husband Donald E. Moorman, parents Frank and Jeanette, brother Ray Kronenberger, sister Delores Croghan, brother Paul Kronenberger, sister Mary Reese and daughter Jennifer L. Spravka. Janet was a faithful and devoted Catholic, graduating from Julienne Catholic High School and she attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved her coffee, playing cards, Sudoku and was an avid crossword puzzle player. In the evening one beer or a glass of wine could easily be found on the menu, which also included loving thoughts and conversation of her parents, brothers and sisters, her children and their spouses and she loved those grandchildren. Nieces and nephews were never left out nor were her kind neighbors Larry and Curt who helped and cared for her over the years. She truly did love and care for all who knew her and one of God's children is now at eternal rest. With the outbreak of the Coronavirus , a celebration of life will be held at a later date after the sequestering. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street Dayton, OH 45410. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020