Janet OSTENDORF

OSTENDORF, Janet L. "Jan" Age 82, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Jan was born on November 21, 1937, in Dayton to the late Richard and Pirvous Yates. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Bernard "Benny" Ostendorf; son, Daniel "Dan" Ostendorf; siblings, Richard Yates Jr, Beverly Cochrane, and Paul Yates. She is survived by her daughters, Christina Ostendorf and Kimberly Jordan; two grandchildren, Kassidi and Austin Jordan; sisters, Barbara Yates, Arlene (John) Howard, Darlene (Dan) Stockstill; brother Gary (Donna) Yates; loving family dog Boots and many nieces, nephews, a large and wonderful extended family, and many good friends. Jan was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She attended Sinclair College, where she later worked and retired. She was a member of St. Charles Parish. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Family and friends and all that knew her will cherish her memory and miss her beautiful personality. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 Pinkribbongirls.org. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.