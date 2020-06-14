Janet OSTENDORF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSTENDORF, Janet L. "Jan" Age 82, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Jan was born on November 21, 1937, in Dayton to the late Richard and Pirvous Yates. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Bernard "Benny" Ostendorf; son, Daniel "Dan" Ostendorf; siblings, Richard Yates Jr, Beverly Cochrane, and Paul Yates. She is survived by her daughters, Christina Ostendorf and Kimberly Jordan; two grandchildren, Kassidi and Austin Jordan; sisters, Barbara Yates, Arlene (John) Howard, Darlene (Dan) Stockstill; brother Gary (Donna) Yates; loving family dog Boots and many nieces, nephews, a large and wonderful extended family, and many good friends. Jan was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She attended Sinclair College, where she later worked and retired. She was a member of St. Charles Parish. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Family and friends and all that knew her will cherish her memory and miss her beautiful personality. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 Pinkribbongirls.org. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved