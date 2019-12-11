|
OUSLEY, Janet Sue Age 82, formerly of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Janet was born in 1937 to Henry Saylor and Ruth (Kempton) Saylor. She graduated from Stivers High School and received her Bachelor degree in Education from Wittenberg University. Janet leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Philip Ousley, daughter Susan (Bill) Woeste, son Scott (Karyn) Ousley, daughter Sara (David) Schwager, grandchildren Darrin (Taylor) Woeste, Madison (David) Dunn, Sierra Scott, Hannah Schwager, Samuel Schwager; and one great grandchild, Mila Scott. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Duane deceased) Burnett, and Judith Saylor, a brother-in-law, Don (Mary Jane) Ousley, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters-in-law, Marion (George) Covell, Betty (Everett) Snow, and Elaine (Swede) Bultman. Janet was first and foremost a teacher and nurturer to her family, friends and students. As an educator, she mentored young adults in education and life lessons while helping them acquire skills for employment. Outside of formal teaching, Janet volunteered for many school & church events, taught CCD, led Girl Scout troops, helped at Hospice and in 2003 was named Mother of the Year by the Dayton Daily News calling her "Instinctively Compassionate" Janet was active in her college sorority Alpha Delta Phi alumni and has been a member of St. Henry Parish for the past 10 years. Janet had many talents including being an accomplished seamstress, a dulcimer player (Strummers Club), avid reader and a fierce bridge player. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Friday, December 13 at St. Henry Catholic church located at 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. A brief gathering will also take place at 10am prior to the service, with a reception in the St. Henry Gathering Room following the mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice. Condolences can be made on the Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019