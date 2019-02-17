|
OWENS, Janet L. 74, of Oxford, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. Janet was born in Connersville, Indiana on September 3, 1944 to Herbert L. Webb and Ruth Browning Webb. Janet retired from Bob Evans after 18 years. She was most known by many from her years at Beasley's Bakery and later owning Janet's Bakery. Janet is survived by her son, John Owens, his wife Kelly and their 4 children Josh, Justin, Dylan and Justin and a sister, Joan Oleska and many nieces and nephews. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, George and Chuck Webb. Visitation will be held at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, Ohio on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4-6 pm.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019