Janet PICKLE
1951 - 2020
PICKLE, Janet Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Jan was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on September 24, 1951, to Charlie and Tommie (nee Robinson) Sandlin. On April 1, 1972, she married the love her life, Butch Pickle. Jan had a heart for all the children in her life and was an adopted mother by many. She enjoyed her flowers and yard work. Jan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Butch Pickle; her siblings, Louise (the late Dennis) North, Jay (Pam) Sandlin, Judy (Gary) Couch, Glenn (Karen) Sandlin and Linda (Rick) Pearson; her many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and her father and mother-in-law, Carl N. and Sarah Pickle. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Stephen Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
