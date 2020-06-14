Janet PROFFIT
PROFFIT, Janet E. Age 66, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home after a long hard fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born June 14, 1953, in Dayton, OH the daughter of the late Helmut and Gesa Thomusseit. Janet was a devoted hairdresser for 44 years. She loved her clients and her clients loved her dearly. She was a 1971, graduate of Fairmont East High School. Janet loved to travel and entertain. She was affectionately known as the "Snack Queen" and Aunt Janet. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Pete Proffit; brother, Mike (Sandie) Thomusseit; nephews, Zac and Max Thomusseit; along with many loving friends, co-workers and clients. Janet's family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the wonderful nurses and staff at The Hospice of Dayton, where donations may be made in Janet's memory. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. LYBNS. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
