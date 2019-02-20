SALYER, Janet Age 78, walked in faith from April 17, 1940 until she departed us and entered Heaven on February 18, 2019. Born to the late Ollie Blanton Conley and Ralph Conley, she was a long-time member of Eastside Freewill Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Anita (Jody) Picklesimer. She leaves behind her husband, Raymond; his son, David Wren (Cheryl); Janet and Raymond's children, Tony Salyer and Lisa Lannon (Dustin); and grandchildren, Karina, David, Logan, Lariah, and Seven. Also survived by her siblings, Karen Sue Duncan, Sharon (Wade) Cantrell, Larry (Jean) Conley, Norvan Conley, and Paul (Connie) Conley; and numerous nieces & nephews. Janet will be missed by everyone who knew her, and we will hold on to all the special memories forever. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10a.m.- 12p.m. at Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Ave. with service beginning at 12p.m. Pastor Jim Baldridge officiating. Burial will be held at Jayne Memorial in Staffordsville, KY on Friday, February 22. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary