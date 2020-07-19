SCHAFFER (Roush), Janet Yuill 98, of Dayton, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Bethany Village. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Mason F. and Isabella H. (Buchanan) Roush, her husband of 58 1/2 years, George D. Schaffer, her older sister, Eleanor Straub, and her younger brother, Donald Roush. Janet was born July 6, 1922, graduated from Fairview High School in 1940, and attended Miami Jacobs Business College. She worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C., for the Bureau of the Navy, and in Dayton, for Standard Register and Gem City Savings & Loan, where she met her husband, George, whom she married on September 16, 1950. Janet served as an officer, or in various other support capacities, for Cornell Heights PTA, Fairview HS Cotillion, Hale United Church of Christ Women's Guild, Dayton Rotary Boys Choir, Dayton Music Club, P.E.O. Chapter K, and United Methodist Women. She was a volunteer fundraiser for the American Heart Association
for many years. Janet enjoyed card parties, Downtown Dayton Day, visiting her grandmother's farm in Ripley, OH, dancing at Lakeside and the Masonic Temple, playing the piano Lewanda style, tailoring her own clothes, and growing African violets and lilies-of-the-valley. Janet is survived by her three children, Greg (Nancy) Schaffer of Huntersville, NC, Ann (Mark) Schmidt of Matthews, NC and Bruce Schaffer of Kettering; five grandchildren Emilie (Hunter) Boothby, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Schmidt, Peter (Kelly) Schmidt, Isabella and Suzanne Schmidt; and one great-granddaughter, Ana Rose Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to the American Heart Association
, 1313 W. Dorothy Ln. Dayton, OH 45409, or to Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, OH 45429-2612. Services are private.
