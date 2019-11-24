Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH
3801 Fairbanks Ave
View Map
SMITHERMAN, Janet Age 86, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, November 18th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 25th, 2019, at SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., with Reverend Marcettes L. Cunningham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
