STAPLETON, Janet Lee Age 71 of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 31, 1948 in Oil Springs, KY. Janet was preceded in death by her parents: Ted Blair and Clara Pennington; step-father, Arthur Pennington; brother, Raymond Blair; sister, Vivian Kay Shultz; step-brothers: Joe, Paul and Doug Pennington; step-sister, Billie Irene Howard; and much loved niece and nephew: Patricia Booher and Gary Conley. Survivors include children: Keisha (Mark) Humphries and Greg (Dawn) Stapleton; grandchildren: Leigh (Clayton) McKenna, Megan Roser, Alyshia Stapleton, Julia Stapleton, Johnathan Stapleton, Kristen Humphries and Michelle (Dan) Styles; great-grandchildren: Addisyn McKenna, Jackson Styles and Reed Styles; sister, Faye (Ray) Price; step-sisters: Betty Louise LeMaster, Bobbie Sue (Jeff) Conley and Mary Effie (Ben) Tackett; step-brothers: Jack, Keith and Tommy Pennington. Janet was a respiratory therapist at Miami Valley Hospital for many years and loved her hospital family. She loved Kentucky basketball. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a celebration of her life will follow at 3:00 pm. At Janet's request, please dress casual. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. 221, Columbus, OH 43220. To share a memory of Janet or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020