Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet THATCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet THATCHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet THATCHER Obituary
THATCHER, Janet N. Age 79, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to follow at 1pm. Entombment at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale of Oakwood and Ohio's for the excellent care they provided for Janet. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now