THATCHER, Janet N. Age 79, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11-1pm, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a service to follow at 1pm. Entombment at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale of Oakwood and Ohio's for the excellent care they provided for Janet. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019