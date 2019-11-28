Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Janet THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Janet E. Age 74, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Janet was born in Portsmouth, OH on April 20, 1945 to the late Omar and Laura (Jackson) Robertson. She was formerly employed by NCR and Hospice of Dayton. Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Byron Robertson and a sister, Ruth Hollifield. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Thompson; a daughter, Ronda (Scott) Barger; two grandsons, Jeremy and Kyle Barger; a sister, Wilma Jean Hacker; a nephew, Jimmy Hacker; and a niece, Jane Hime. Visitation will be Friday November29, 2019 from 6-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. In, lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019
