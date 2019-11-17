|
Two years and nine months to the day of their reunion meeting, I, Stephen Vanderbeck proposed to Janet Reese and she accepted. Thirteen days later, we were married at the Justice of the Peace in Las Cruces. While they both lived just shy of 400 miles apart from one another, it just felt right to do it. During this time, Janet applied for several procurement positions in the Phoenix area. She applied to the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) under the Department of Energy as a Procurement Specialist. She was accepted. Because of her position, her move to Phoenix was paid for by the Federal Government. Janet moved into my home. Once Janet moved to the Phoenix area, we had decided where we wanted to retire: Las Cruces, NM. Janet always loved lining in Las Cruces. During my several visits to the city, I grew fond of it as well. We agreed the would move to Las Cruces once I was eligible to retire in Jan 2009, we sold my house in Phoenix and then get a residence in New Mexico. Janet started working for WAPA May 2005. She was able to make a smooth transition from NASA WSTF. She cheerfully worked at WAPA for the next four years and two months. Janet retired at 55 years of age after over 35 years of federal government service in Jul 2009. Steve will not be eligible to retire from his job until Jan 2011. To make the next 18 months somewhat tolerable for Steve, Janet would get up nearly every morning to fix breakfast for the two of them, pack Steve's lunch and get him out the door to work. Steve told everyone he felt like Ward Cleaver. Jan 2011, I retired from the Salt River Project (SRP) after 26 years and six months of service. By this time, everything had fallen into place: we sold my house to someone that let us rent it out till we moved to NM, had our new, custom modular home built and moved to Las Cruces in the Trails West Senior Community. We moved into our new home Mar 2011. Our time together at Trails West was idyllic. I liked playing cribbage and poker at the clubhouse. Janet enjoyed making greeting cards and playing board games at the clubhouse. We both enjoyed going to the cinema and traveling throughout NM and the United States. We actually thought we had found Nirvana. Mar 2018, I had to take Janet to the emergency room. She had a unitary track infection. While running a myriad of tests, the CT scan showed a tumor in her uterus and a nodule on her lung. A biopsy of the nodule indicated she had cancer. A hysterectomy was performed to remove the tumor. She went through two different chemotherapy cycles in an attempt to fight the cancer. After having to go to the emergency room after her last two chemo sessions and the fact the cancer kept growing, Janet decided she wanted to do home hospice. Jul 3, 2019, she started home hospice with me as full time caregiver. I could no longer take care of her at home, so I had her transferred to La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice care on Oct 9. She passed away three days later. While our fairy tale romance did not end "...and they lived happily ever after," we had a great run together. At least we got to make our fairy tale a reality for almost two decades. And for that, I am eternally grateful. Janet is survived by her husband Stephen Vanderbeck (Las Cruces, NM); her father and mother John & Mary Reese (Las Cruces, NM); sister Patti Reese (Miamisburg, OH); Sharyl's daughter Vanessa Rohler (Tucson, AZ); Patti's son Derrick Sturgill (Eaton, OH); and other blessed relatives and loving friends too numerous to mention. Janet is predeceased by Scott Rohler (Sharyl's son; Aug 1992 Las Cruces, NM): Sharyl (Reese) Rohler (sister; Mar 2012 Tucson, AZ). There are no services scheduled. Janet, at her request, was cremated at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Her husband, Stephen, has taken possession of her remains. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019