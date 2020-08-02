1/1
JANET WELLMAN
1983 - 2020
WELLMAN, Janet Marie Janet Marie Wellman, 36, of Springfield, passed away July 30, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital following several years of failing health. She was born September 30, 1983, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Mary (Page) Wellman. Janet was a graduate of Springfield South High School. She was a member of Hillside Avenue Church of God. She loved painting and music. Survivors include her parents, James and Mary Wellman; fiancé, Jason Daugherty; children, Latasha and Christopfer Daugherty; siblings, Angel Coy (Robert Bowshier) and Jessie Wellman (Tabitha Hawk), all of Springfield; nieces and nephew, Tanasha, Branden, and Keonna Coy and Savannah and Alayna Hawk; and great-nephews, Kason and Micah Ferryman. She was preceded in death by brother, Brad Wellman. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Terry McKinney officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
