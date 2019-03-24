WEST, Janet M. Age 88, of Beavercreek passed away March 20, 2019. She was born May 8, 1930 in Dayton Ohio to the late Frank E. and Myrtle (Canaday) Slade. Janet was a member of First Baptist Church of Dayton and a former member of Beavercreek Church of the Brethren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Harold C. West; daughter Linda (Pete) West Thomson; son Tim (Angie) West; grandchildren Matthew (DeAnn) Owens, Nathan (Kimberly) Owens, Shannon (Kyle) Brown and Athena West; five great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Dayton on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to . To leave condolences for Janet's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary