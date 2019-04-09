WHEATON, Janet Kay Age 84, of Springfield passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 07, 2019 in the Arbors of Springfield. Born on My 22, 1934 in Springfield, OH, Janet was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Boltz) Byerman. She married Carroll Wheaton on May 23, 1970 and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1998. Janet is survived by three children: Kay Dotson, Lisa Quesinberry, and Carl Quesinberry; step children, Randy (Paula) Wheaton and Kim (Bud) Chambers; grandchildren: Rick Wallen Amanda Haerr, Matthew (Heather) Quesinberry, Hunter Quesinberry, Haley Quesinberry, Jacob Quesinberry, Chris Wheaton and Allen Wheaton; great grandchildren: Jarred Wallen Cheyenne (Alex) McNeal, Hazel Switzer, Ayden Quesinberry, Izaac Switzer, and Skyler Haerr; and one great great granddaughter: Emma McNeal. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Gilbert Byerman and grandson, Rob Wallen. Janet was a 1952 graduate of Springfield High School and retired as a mail carrier in 1998. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and the lottery. Her family wishes to thank Ohio's Hospice and the Arbors of Springfield for the loving care that she received. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Chaplain Steve Wetterhan presiding. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary