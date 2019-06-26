|
ADAMS, Janice K. Passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 78. Janice is survived by her children Janine Lathan and Carlos Adams, five grandchildren, three great granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends. She joins two children in Heaven who preceded her in death Arthur Wilson and DeJuana Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. Rev. Devin West, Pastor with Rev. Marvin Sutton, Eulogist. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019