|
|
CANTRELL, Janice Of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on January 13, 1945, in Hamilton, to the late Olden and Della Mae {Smith} Wagers. Janice worked in Patient Accounts at Fort Hamilton for many years, before retiring. She married Lee Cantrell and they enjoyed many years of marriage before his passing on July 18, 1995. Janice was a proud member of Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her siblings Alvin (Sue) Wagers, Carol Wagers, Calvin (Linda) Wagers, Sharon Smith, Mike (Kim) Wagers and her beloved dog Dolly. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11am until 12pm, with a funeral service to follow at the Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church of God, 1321 Pater Avenue Hamilton, OH 45011, with Pastor Denny Matheny officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2020