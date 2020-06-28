Janice CARRIGAN
1926 - 2020
CARRIGAN, Janice Pocock "Janie" or "Poke", to her childhood and college friends, passed away June 18, 2020. She was a tender, quick-witted, talented, and fun lady who lived a long and full life. Jan was born July 5, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio. Despite being raised during the Great Depression and World War II, she often shared warm and happy memories, involving her family and friends, in Massillon. Jan graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, where she met Warren Carrigan, whom she married June 18, 1949. Warren preceded her in death in 1983. She died on the 71st anniversary of their marriage. Jan is survived by their children, Cathryn Kennedy, Thomas (Susan) Carrigan, and Janice Mains; four grandsons, Jason (Jessica) Boone, Joseph (Liz) Boone, Gordon (Jessica) Mains, and Tucker Carrigan; and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Amelia, Lily, Pearl, Olivia, Haidyn and Dane. Jan was also preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Janice McAuley Pocock; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Eleanor Botschner Pocock; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Carrigan Wells and Patricia Boring Carrigan; nephew, David Pocock; sons-in-law, Robert Mains and Bill Kennedy; and many dear friends who she sorely missed. Jan pursued many interests, and particularly enjoyed painting, music, tennis, and travel. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church, where she participated in the vocal and bell choirs, member of PEO Chapter CV, and Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She provided many years of volunteer service throughout her life, including Aullwood Audubon Center, which she especially enjoyed. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 24, 2020
Jan,

Praying for you and your family at this time of sadness.

Prayerfully,

Vivian Jackson and Family / Mary Benson and Family
Vivian Jackson
Coworker
