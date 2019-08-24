|
|
CAUDILL, Janice Age 79, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at River Oaks Alzheimer's Care Center. Janice was born in Sassafras, KY September 23, 1939 to the late Esther Bowling and Bev Bowling. She was the second youngest of fourteen children. She was active in the cheer leading squad and was scouted by McCall's magazine to be on their cover. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, country music and listening to Elvis. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2016 who she married in 1964 and is survived by her many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Ceremony for Janice will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hindman Funeral Home in Hindman, KY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Caudill family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019