CHISM (Burch), Janice J. Passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 63. She was a kind and loving person to her family and all others in need. Janice enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She was an avid animal lover and wore her heart on her sleeve. Janice was married to her loving and devoted husband of 17 years, James Chism. She was survived by her husband; two sons, Clinton and Sarah (Richardson) Kelch, Jeff Kelch; daughters Jessika and wife Rachael Shriver-Kelch and Annie (Chism) and husband Ryan Warden; daughter-in-law Amy Thomas; seven grandchildren Kaydence Kelch, Lincoln Shriver-Kelch, Shyann Kelch, Wayne Stapleton-Kelch and Billy, Skylar and Kyle Warden; brother Craig Burch and niece Angie (Burch) Cring. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Gregory and Doris Burch; two brothers Phillip Burch and Clinton Burch. She will always be loved and missed by all who knew her. A visitation will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Butler County Animal Friends Humane Society. www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019