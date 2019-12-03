Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice CHISM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice CHISM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice CHISM Obituary
CHISM (Burch), Janice J. Passed away November 29, 2019 at the age of 63. She was a kind and loving person to her family and all others in need. Janice enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She was an avid animal lover and wore her heart on her sleeve. Janice was married to her loving and devoted husband of 17 years, James Chism. She was survived by her husband; two sons, Clinton and Sarah (Richardson) Kelch, Jeff Kelch; daughters Jessika and wife Rachael Shriver-Kelch and Annie (Chism) and husband Ryan Warden; daughter-in-law Amy Thomas; seven grandchildren Kaydence Kelch, Lincoln Shriver-Kelch, Shyann Kelch, Wayne Stapleton-Kelch and Billy, Skylar and Kyle Warden; brother Craig Burch and niece Angie (Burch) Cring. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Gregory and Doris Burch; two brothers Phillip Burch and Clinton Burch. She will always be loved and missed by all who knew her. A visitation will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Butler County Animal Friends Humane Society. www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -