Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Janice CONNOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice CONNOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice CONNOR Obituary
CONNOR, Janice "Jan" Age 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2019 in the comfort of Hospice of Dayton with family by her side. Born January 7, 1938, to the late Vincent and Leona Koester, Jan was a graduate of Julienne High School and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing where she just celebrated her 60th reunion. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Patrick T. Connor; five children, Kelley (Len) Bazelak, Pat (Mary Clark), Kevin (Kathy), Brian (Laura), and Tim; nine grandchildren, Maddie, Libby, Connor, Patrick, Mollie, Gavin, Evelyn, Mac and Drew; and siblings, Gloria Parnell, and Vicki (Bob) Bruggeman. Jan loved gardening, reading, vacationing with family and friends, and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She will be remembered for her fighting spirit, devotion to family and God and a home filled with laughter and love. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers we are asking donations to be made to Alter High School to help fund scholarships for kids. You can make check payable to Alter High School and put "in memory of Jan Connor" in memo line. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now