CONNOR, Janice "Jan" Age 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on April 26, 2019 in the comfort of Hospice of Dayton with family by her side. Born January 7, 1938, to the late Vincent and Leona Koester, Jan was a graduate of Julienne High School and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing where she just celebrated her 60th reunion. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Patrick T. Connor; five children, Kelley (Len) Bazelak, Pat (Mary Clark), Kevin (Kathy), Brian (Laura), and Tim; nine grandchildren, Maddie, Libby, Connor, Patrick, Mollie, Gavin, Evelyn, Mac and Drew; and siblings, Gloria Parnell, and Vicki (Bob) Bruggeman. Jan loved gardening, reading, vacationing with family and friends, and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She will be remembered for her fighting spirit, devotion to family and God and a home filled with laughter and love. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers we are asking donations to be made to Alter High School to help fund scholarships for kids. You can make check payable to Alter High School and put "in memory of Jan Connor" in memo line. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary