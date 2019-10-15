Home

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
Interment
Following Services
Lebanon Cemetery
Janice CORWIN


1930 - 2019
Janice CORWIN Obituary
CORWIN (nee: Rowland), Janice Juanita 89, of Lebanon, died on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born on April 6, 1930 in Dayton, OH to Curtis and Iva Rowland. Janice attended the Lebanon Presbyterian Church. She co-owned the Corwin's IGA for 13 years, loved sending cards to people for all occasions, enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Frank Rowland and Robert Rowland. She is survived by her loving husband, John Corwin, two daughters, Cynthia LaVigne of Lebanon, Tina Kelley of Lebanon, two sisters, Marjory (Ray) Moorman and Beverly (Elwood) Reuber, three grandchildren, Courtney (Garrett) Wilson, Lindsay (Ryan) Clark and Tyler Kelley, three great-grandchildren, Alynna Wilson, Tyler Clark and Oakleigh Clark and two sister in laws, Maxine Rowland and Dorotha Rowland. Visitation, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM all at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to or the Lebanon Food Pantry. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
