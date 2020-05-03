|
|
EDWARDS, Janice E. Age 89 of Englewood passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and was a life-long member of 1st Grace Brethren Church in Vandalia. She was very faithful and loved to sing in the choir. Janice and her husband owned Tommy Tucker Flowers for 15 years. She was a wonderful teacher of all things and enjoyed planning mystery trips. Janice loved to fish and taught many people how to filet too. Janice is survived by her husband of 67 years: Glenn "Dick" Edwards, children: Jeffery (Vickie) Edwards, David (Dona) Edwards, Kathleen (Tom) Brentlinger, and Bonnie Edwards, grandchildren: Jason, Nathan, Brandon, Howard, Terrence, Vincent, and Zac, 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother: Dick Schwab and granddaughter: Stefani. A public visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In accordance with COVID-19, the family asks that all those in attendance to please wear face coverings. The funeral service will be held privately. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to 1st Grace Brethren Church or Grace Brethren Village. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020