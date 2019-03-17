Home

Janice Garland Obituary
GARLAND, Janice M. Age 91 of Moraine passed away Thursday March 14, 2019.Janice was born in Dayton, OH to the late Wynn and Jessie (Kershner) Sturtz. She was a graduate of Fairview High School Class of 1946. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Garland, Sr. in March 2000, 2 sisters, Martha Hatfield and Carol Donohoo, 2 brothers, Edward and Thomas Sturtz. Surviving are 2 sons, Barry and wife Julia Garland of Holmes Beach, FL., Robert W. and wife Lisa Garland, Jr. of Miamisburg, 2 grandsons, Robert Nathan Garland of Miamisburg, William Elliott Garland and Jessica Warrick of Washington Twp., and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel with Pastor Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or . Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
