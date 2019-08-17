Home

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Janice GARRETT


1941 - 2019
Janice GARRETT Obituary
GARRETT, Janice W. Age 78 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in West Liberty, KY to Clarence and Janie Wilder. Janice was a graduate of Baker High School, and retired from the Fairborn K-Mart after over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Regina McMullen, Paula Aileen Wilder, and Gladys Turner; and brothers, Billy Wilder, Carl Wilder, and Avery Wilder. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Larry Garrett; daughter, Kelley (Stephen) Ellinger; step-son, John (Cindy) Garrett; grandchildren, Nicole Garrett, Lindsey (Nick) Clevenger, Brittany Garrett, Ryan Doster, and Aaron (Haley) Doster; great-grandchildren, Carter, Eli, Dakota, Nora, Rhett, and Nolan; and brother, Roger (Becky) Wilder. Her family will receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324 with funeral services to follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Final resting place Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
